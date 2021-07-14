MOSCOW — Local students were among graduates at the University of Idaho during spring 2021 commencement ceremonies.
Sara von Borstel of Athena received a bachelor's degree in landscape architecture. Easton Powaukee of Pendleton was awarded a bachelor's degree in fishery resources. And Fabian Cardenas of Umatilla received a bachelor's degree in psychology.
A total of 1,522 degrees were distributed. In-person ceremonies were May 15-16 in Moscow; May 18 in Boise; and May 19 in Idaho Falls.
