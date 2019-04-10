SALT LAKE CITY — Kristen Van Cleave of Pendleton has earned her Bachelor of Science-Nursing degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university held its commencement ceremonies last fall and earlier this year to celebrate the recent graduation of nearly 22,000 students from across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.