WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Six members of the Weston-McEwen High School Class of 2020 were awarded scholarships from the Earl and Jane Ferguson Scholarship Fund of the Blue Mountain Community Foundation. The recipients are Tessa Irvine, Ellie Scheibner, Emma Olson, Trinity Yunk, Josie Phillips and Calvin Papineau.
Earl and Jane Ferguson grew up in Weston. Earl became superintendent of Weston School District and then continued on to the Klamath Falls School District, where he served for 24 years. Jane is a member of the pioneer Gordon family. They return to Weston with some frequency and enjoy the annual Pioneer Picnic. To date, they have awarded over $123,000 on behalf of high school graduates from Athena/Weston for post-high school education.
Tessa Irvine was awarded $2,000 to attend Alleghency College (Pennsylvania), where she will major in biology and English. She engaged in a wide variety of extracurricular activities including National Honor Society, FFA, Pendleton High School equestrian team, Walla Walla Pony Club, Umatilla County Fair, Tribal Fish Lab, and Dream Catchers Therapeutics, Walla Walla Parks and Recreation fencing, Pipes and Drums, and the Gem Theater. She is a daughter of Elisa and Robert Irvine of Athena.
Ellie Scheibner receives $2,000 to pursue a nursing degree at Montana State University. She was treasurer for National Honor Society, Student Body treasurer and in FFA. She is also a three-sport athlete, volunteered at a local Vacation Bible School, and provided childcare at the Christian Aid Center. She was named a Blue Mountain Scholar Athlete, Weston-McEwen Athlete of the Year and Weston-McEwen Student of the Year. She dances in Happy Canyon in addition to this busy schedule. Her parents are Kevin and Shandi Scheibner of Athena.
Emma Olson of Athena received $2,000 to study data science at Oregon Institute of Technology (Klamath Falls). She is an athlete and all-conference and all-state volleyball team member, and team captain for tennis. She officiated at youth volleyball matches, was elected for vice-president of National Honor Society, student council all four years, Chess Club, Pipes and Drums, Link Crew, and church youth program volunteer. Her parents are Troy and Rachael Olson.
Trinity Yunk received $2,000 to enroll at Walla Walla University to major in global communications with a minor in both business and Spanish. Trinity’s strong work ethic included rising at 4:30 a.m.to babysit, and taking dual credit classes through Blue Mountain Community College, where she was a member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, Pipes and Drums, and an athlete. She also volunteers at her church, the GEM Theater, humane society and UMCHS Milton Head Start. She is a daughter of Travis and Blaine Yunk of Athena.
Josie Phillips was awarded $1,500 to study graphic design at Idaho State University. She is a member of the National Honor Society and FFA, played tennis, and was such a good manager for the basketball team she was awarded Most Inspirational her junior year. In addition, she has worked as a lifeguard, at Smith Frozen Foods, and Abby's Pizza. She is the daughter of Jennifer Runnels.
Calvin Papineau plans to be a firefighter/paramedic and received $1,500 to attend Blue Mountain Community College. He is a volunteer firefighter, and took an EMT class through BMCC while in high school. Athletic activities included football, where he was team captain, and tennis, where he was team captain for two years. Extracurricular activities include FFA, and he served on the worship team and assisted in youth services at his church. His parents are Dennis and Tanya Papineau of Athena.
The Earl and Jane Ferguson Scholarship Fund is administered by the Blue Mountain Community Foundation with the support of a volunteer advisory committee comprised of residents from the Athena-Weston area and chaired by Granella Thompson.
For over 30 years, the Blue Mountain Community Foundation has worked to strengthen the health of communities in the Walla Walla Valley. It has grown to over $50 million in assets and over 330 charitable funds benefitting the people of Columbia, Walla Walla and Garfield counties in Washington and Umatilla County in Oregon. The Foundation distributes over $2.5 million in grants and scholarships each year.
