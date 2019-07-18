ATHENA — Committee members of the Homer and Persephone Watts Scholarship Fund announced that applications are now available for 2019-2020. Graduates of Weston- McEwen High School District 29R can apply after their first year of post-high school education attending a college, university or trade school.
An application form can be requested from members Ken Bjorkland, Melvin “Bud" Schmidtgall or Jerry Baker, committee members in Athena. It is suggested that applications should be submitted by September 1, 2019.
Community members receiving Watts Fund Scholarships for 2018-2019 were Kellen Fairchild, Martin Schenck, Ryan Schmidtgall, Bailey Hillmick, Sara von Borstel, Rebekah Taylor, Ali Schroeder, Michael Shafer, Sarah Finifrock, Jessie Lambert, Hunter Sater, Emily Taylor, Michael Vescio, Shylee Stroud and Sidney Peal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.