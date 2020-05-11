LINCOLN, Neb. — Arminta Murphy of Weston was among 3,417 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during a virtual graduation celebration May 9.
Murphy earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the College of Business.
A Husker graduation celebration featured a "Dream Big" address from John Cook, head coach of Nebraska volleyball, and appearances by special guests. At the end of the event, Chancellor Ronnie Green officially conferred degrees to students. The celebration can be viewed at https://commencement.unl.edu.
Diplomas will be mailed to graduates. All May 2020 graduates are invited to participate in a future commencement ceremony, and those plans are in the works.
