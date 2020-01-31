WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Local students Salma Anguiano and Madilyn Hofbauer of Hermiston, Kaitlynne Jensen of Milton-Freewater, and Cameron Sipe of Umatilla earned academic distinction for the fall 2019 semester at Whitman College. This recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted, and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.
Situated within the rich and complex landscape and history of the Walla Walla Valley, Whitman College provides a rigorous liberal arts education of the highest quality to passionate and engaged students from diverse backgrounds. Whitman students develop their intellectual and creative capacities in a supportive scholarly community that prioritizes student learning within and beyond our classrooms. We help each student translate their deep local, regional, and global experiences into ethical and meaningful lives of purpose.
