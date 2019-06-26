SPOKANE — Whitworth University announced that Tyler Rohrman of Hermiston, Tucker Wilson of Helix and Reilly Hegarty of Pendleton were recently recognized for academic achievement. The three local students were named to the university’s Provost’s Honor Roll for the 2019 spring semester. They qualified for the academic honor by maintaining a grade point average of at least 3.75 during the semester.
Whitworth is a private liberal arts university in Spokane, affiliated with the Presbyterian church.
For more information, visit www.whitworth.edu.
