SPOKANE, Wash. — Three local undergraduate students have achieved Provost's Honor Roll status for the Fall 2019 semester at Whitworth University. To be named to the list, undergraduate students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 or better during the semester.
Earning a place on the list were Tucker Wilson of Helix, Tyler Rohrman of Hermiston, and Reilly Hegarty of Pendleton.
Located in Spokane, Wash., Whitworth is a private, liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian church. The university, which has an enrollment of more than 3,000 students, offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.
