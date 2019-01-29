PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University has named Boardman's Guadalupe Naranjo, Hermiston's Anders Lind and Jackson Morgan, and Milton-Freewater's Leslie Ponce Flores to its fall 2018 President's Honor Roll.
To be eligible for the honor roll, undergraduate students must be enrolled in a minimum of nine graded hours in a single term at WSU and earn a grade point average of 3.75 or earn a 3.50 cumulative GPA based on 15 cumulative hours of graded work.
In other WSU student news, Pendleton's Ashley Clark was awarded a bachelor's degree in strategic communication during WSU's winter commencement. She graduated summa cum laude and was named to the President's Honor Roll every semester while attending three different WSU campuses over the last two years.
The daughter of Jason and Tammi Clark of Pendleton, Clark graduated with honors from Blue Mountain Community College in 2015.
