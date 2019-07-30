HAYS, Kan. — Mark John Wyant of Hermiston was among 2,273 students completing associate, bachelor's or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kan., in the spring 2019 semester. Wyant graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health and human performance.
The university conferred 456 graduate degrees (master’s, Education Specialist and Doctor of Nursing Practice), 1,799 bachelor’s degrees and 59 associate degrees.
Fort Hays State, one of six state universities in the Kansas Board of Regents system, serves about 15,000 students, 4,500 on its campus in Hays, about 7,000 through the FHSU Virtual College and the remainder through its international partners.
