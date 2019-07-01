Wyant named to Fort Hays honor roll
HAYS, Kan. — Mark John Wyant of Hermiston was named to the Deans Honor Roll at Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kan., for the spring 2019 semester.
Wyant is a senior majoring in health and human performance.
The Deans Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and have a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Virtual College students are eligible.
Fort Hays State, one of six state universities in the Kansas Board of Regents system, serves about 15,000 students, 4,500 on its campus in Hays, about 7,000 through the FHSU Virtual College and the remainder through its international partners.
