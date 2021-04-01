Being raised in the 1950s, for better or for worse, when it came to discipline of children, corporal punishment was the norm. No timeout for me, no standing in the corner, no taking away the cellphone — no, punishment for me meant a beating, usually by my mother.
As an only child raised in the 1930s, her father would punish her by whipping her calves with a belt. Violence as discipline was her norm. Much like the belt, she also used implements in punishing my brother and me.
She began by using wooden paddles (she’d buy them and rip the red rubber ball and string off). It didn’t take too long for the paddle to break on my naked behind. Then she advanced to wooden mixing spoons that didn’t break so easily; when those too eventually broke, she graduated to plastic hair brushes and steel mixing spoons that didn’t break.
My childhood was peppered with these painful beatings and it made me a scared and paranoid child. In counseling years later for what I thought was normal discipline, my therapist said my brother and I would have been removed from our home. Between my parents and school bullies, I knew no safety from harm. What, you might ask, did you do to warrant such painful beatings?
As a child of 8, I was used to watching my mother put on lipstick which, for whatever reason, I found intriguing. I suppose it was because she was the only one in our home that did. One day when I was alone in the house, I decided to satisfy my curiosity. I opened her medicine cabinet and took out one of her lipstick tubes. I took off the cap, extended the red stick and marveled. Shiny, semi-solid, waxy, it felt like greasy chalk between my clumsy kid fingers.
Suddenly, the unthinkable happened — it broke in half. I felt the surge of terror run through my veins as I tried unsuccessfully to jam the two pieces together, smooth over the crack and gently retract the stick in its case, now leaning at a definite angle. I was horrified for I knew that if she discovered it, I would get it bad. The thought of the beating plunged me into immediate fear.
A few days went by quietly without a peep. I breathed with relief, thinking that my repair job had actually worked. My 4-year-old brother and I were playing on the living room floor, my father sat on the couch reading the paper. At one point I saw my mother head to the bathroom and I held my breath. A few minutes went by. Nothing. I had dodged that bullet meant for me. Suddenly, my peace was shattered by an angry scream coming from the bathroom. My mind shut down immediately and my body went frigid and immovable. My brother lifted his head, oblivious to what was about to happen. My mother came down the hall, livid, holding her favorite wood mixing spoon. She stood above us holding the broken lipstick and screamed, “Which one of you did this?” Her anger was over the top and I was afraid.
Instinctively, I clammed up. I was terrified. My little brother was dumbfounded of course. He hadn’t a clue of what had happened or what was about to go down. Silence and stupefaction greeted her. She then pulled a maneuver she’d never tried before.
She yelled, “If one of you doesn’t tell me right now, you’re both going to get it.” I remained stoically frozen in terror. But I also remember thinking that that treatment was so over the top — that she would actually punish the innocent for the guilty one — that she couldn’t possibly be serious.
At that moment, the most bizarre thing I could think of happened. My little brother spoke, calling what I was sure was her bluff. He looked at her holding that waxy casualty of my hands and quietly said, “I did it.” Before either of us could take a breath, she swooped down, silently, gracefully and in one movement wrapped an arm around his tiny waist, pulled him down over the sacrificial altar of her knee and venting her spleen, began.
The knife for me was stayed at the last possible second, for a different sacrifice had been found for both of us — Abraham had a ram and I had my brother. And I suspect much like the ram had, my brother screamed as the wooden lash came down and down and down and down some more.
Let me assure you dear reader, the punishment I received that day was ultimately far worse than what my brother experienced. Out of sheer terror, I had thrown my very own brother under the bus and witnessed the execution that had my name on it. It was beyond awful. I’ve lived with the shame and guilt and pain my whole life. Neither of us ever spoke a word about it, until much later in our 40s.
It had taken me three decades to work up the courage to address the memory with him, to own up to my deep shame and guilt, to ask for his forgiveness. Shaking, my voice quavering, I began to speak: “Josh, do you remember once when we were kids when mom came out of the” he finished the sentence, “the lipstick.”
I was burning in hell with shame, grief, embarrassment, guilt, all the fun emotions of what it means to be human. But now I had the opening to ask him the question that had haunted me all those years — why? Why had he, at 4 years old, taken a horrible beating voluntarily that was meant for me?
He simply said the truth.
“Well, Matt,” he spoke quietly, “I knew she was serious and I figured at some point I was going to get it anyway, so I claimed it to save you from having to get it too.”
A sacrifice of trauma, of terror, of violence, given for me unbidden. Let those with ears to hear, let them hear.
