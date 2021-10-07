As a retired pastor, I tend to stay connected to local clergy for friendship and support. I was having coffee recently with one of them, a good, wise, experienced pastor who serves a community church in Weston. We both have analytical minds by nature, shaped and formed by our Christian faith.
So it was that he asked me the million-dollar question: Do you think we (he didn’t parse that one) have an unconscious death wish? My unspoken thoughts immediately crackled like a dry grass fire. Who is “we” and who is to decide the definition of that? Unconscious — or rather, as I suspect, quite conscious? And perhaps most important: Are there enough of us that want to live to overcome those of us who seem hellbent on dying and leaving a scorched earth behind?
The first sermon I ever preached in a church setting was as a lay person. The pastor of the church asked me if I would “give the message” at the Easter Sunrise Service of all things. Thinking we were both nuts, I humbly accepted. I was scared to death. What did I have to tell anyone, especially fellow believers who were much more experienced with the Holy Scriptures than me?
My solution was to not center my reflection on any specific passage but to rather concentrate on the central message of Jesus’ Gospel itself — that of supreme self-sacrifice. But my audience could repeat the Easter story in their sleep so what was left to say? In my own simple way, I just brought it home, down out of the transcendent distance and into the imminent moment.
I asked them to merely close their eyes and imagine their favored child or loved one, the one for whom they’d willingly take a bullet. Holding that person in front of their eyes, I envisioned the classic sci-fi scenario of an alien race invading earth, possessing the technology to kill all humans immediately with the mere thought of it. But here’s the deal — they will not do that and leave, never to return if one human would give them their most cherished and loved human to take away. For most of them, that was their child.
It was that simple. The simple swap of one — their one — for all, everyone else on the entire planet to go on, especially those they call “enemy.” What would be their decision? What would be yours? That decision had been both Abraham’s and God’s and we have been given their responses: The greatest good for the greater good. The One for the All.
In both cases, I’m sure the decision was beyond imaginable excruciation.
Now think about Bill’s question and my inexperienced homily for a second against the current backdrop of particular, historic and largely white-induced hyper-individualism that is drowning the world and casting a future with much uncertainty and anxiety.
As the second act of “Opera COVID” plays out, the uber self-centeredness, the classic American selfishness of anti-vaxxers continues to stump me, particularly because their decision has no grounding in logic or common sense. I continue to hear largely tales of woe from newly-minted white widows who relate how, but for nothing more than egotistic bullheadedness, they no longer have a husband and their children are now one parent away from being orphans.
Is this what our frontline health care providers are sacrificing their own lives for? Simple childish obstinacy? Or is it rather as I suspect — they are willing to sacrifice everyone else on earth so that their own, cherished ideological child survives the dominant alien onslaught above all others? Have we “Americans” bunkered down with a fallout shelter mentality towards each other? You come for the last can of pork and beans on Earth and I’ll shoot you?
Another Abraham, this one surnamed Lincoln said to someone who was requesting a prayer that “God might be on the Union side to win the war,” responded wisely and adroitly, “Sir, I am not really concerned about whether God is on our side. I am very concerned we are on God’s side.”
One theologian puts it like this, “It is difficult to stand on God’s side. Perhaps that is why we are so often tempted to believe that God stands on ours.” So if that vaccination decision stands the chance of just killing you (your worst fear, you take it and you die) or saving all those you claim you care about (your worst fear: you’ve been wrong, Facebook Fox led you astray and it’s saved their lives from your ideological childishness), what’s it going to be?
For bona fide Christians, there can only be one side. The Gospel of ultimate self-sacrifice — the greatest good for the greater good — draws a line in the sand that cannot be breached. So Pastor Dobos, do I believe “we” collective human beings have an unconscious death wish? No, far from it. I believe “I” is quite conscious and only time will tell if we ultimately pull up from our headlong tailspin into destruction, or if we even have the time left to do so.
My challenge to “the other side”? Prove me wrong. Please. For God’s sake.
The Rev. Matt Henry is a retired American Baptist/United Methodist pastor, who pastored the Pendleton First United Church and now joyfully makes “hippie food” for the houseless at the Warming Station.
