When I was a teenager living life in the cool zone, my parents did the unthinkable, uncoolest thing possible: They began watching Lawrence Welk. OMG. It blew my mind, they were only in their 40s. The Polish Dance Floor was just for my grandparents generation who no longer cared about cool, and that’s expected if you’re older than, hmmm… 50.
My brother and I were mortified. Who gets charged up by the “one anna, two anna, take it away boys?” We dared not tell our friends who would have immediately de-friended us for such an admission. Lawrence Welk? Oofdah. Totally uncool. If they were cool they’d be watching “Star Trek,” but oh no — it had to be the uncoolest show imaginable.
And that, my friends, is what defined both uncool for me as well as the working definition of what it meant to be “old.” I’m of the generation that celebrated being cool. I cheered every time I heard Roger Daltry (The Who, people) sing, “I hope I die before I get old.” Because what he meant was, “I hope I die before losing my cooldom.”
But lo and behold, I’m now the senior citizen (even writing this gives me the chills). Trying desperately to do anything from losing my cooldom, I appreciate a little hip-hop, a little heavy metal, Adele, but nothing stops the inevitable. Thus, it came as a total shock one day when I did the unthinkable, the unmistakeable sign of losing your cool: I started scanning the obits in the paper.
Kids, I know you’re thinking, “God, who looks at the obit page? That is so lame.” And yes, admittedly and with profound grief, I must confess to the truth of it. So what happened? Why do I do one of the most obvious signs of what it means to be uncool? Truth be told, I’ve gotten the East Oregonian for a few decades now (long after many of my friends thought that act itself marked being uncool) and I always just flipped that page of the paper. That is until one day when I actually saw a name I recognized in the obits. A cool person I’d known had cashed in their chips a bit early, and I suddenly felt despondent, a tad sad and all at once it hit me: Oh my God — I’m old. There was nothing more uncool than scanning the obits.
But love and death; loss and celebration that yet another person was done with pain, sorrow and sadness; community connections; someone’s largely unknown footprint impacting so many cool lives — these testimonies began to ravel in my attention and reflection. At first, it was the usual interest; do I know this person? The next naturally became how old the person was so I could comfortably feel that I’m beating the odds. Eventually, sheer curiosity caused me to linger over the stories of strangers: who knew them, the various tribes they’s belonged to, the things they’d done to make the world a better place, who made up their extended family.
So now I regularly find myself doing what is still a sure sign of losing your cool by actually treating the obits with the same importance as I do the op-ed page. Yes, it pains me to admit my coolness has vanished with my youth (this is a warning to you 40-year-old kids, get ready for it) and that I’ve finally, inescapably become old. Hard to think it, even harder to put it into print. But here’s the coolest thing I’ve discovered about getting old — having to be cool no longer matters one jot or tittle. That’s how old people talk.
But I will never, repeat, never watch Lawrence Welk.
That would still be unthinkable.
Matt Henry, a native Buckeye, is a Roman Catholic musician, a retired ABC/UMC pastor and a volunteer at the Outreach and the Warming Station. No one should be cold, hungry or lonely.
