When I was a teenager living life in the cool zone, my parents did the unthinkable, uncoolest thing possible: They began watching Lawrence Welk. OMG. It blew my mind, they were only in their 40s. The Polish Dance Floor was just for my grandparents generation who no longer cared about cool, and that’s expected if you’re older than, hmmm… 50.

My brother and I were mortified. Who gets charged up by the “one anna, two anna, take it away boys?” We dared not tell our friends who would have immediately de-friended us for such an admission. Lawrence Welk? Oofdah. Totally uncool. If they were cool they’d be watching “Star Trek,” but oh no — it had to be the uncoolest show imaginable.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Matt Henry, a native Buckeye, is a Roman Catholic musician, a retired ABC/UMC pastor and a volunteer at the Outreach and the Warming Station. No one should be cold, hungry or lonely.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.