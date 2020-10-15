PENDLETON — As an alternative to regular trick-or-treat activities this Halloween, the Pendleton Free Methodist Church plans to bring candy to seven different neighborhoods during a Truck N' Treat event.
Beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, trucks and trailers will travel seven different routes in Pendleton to deliver candy to children in a socially distant manner. Maps are available on the church's Facebook page so parents can bring their children to meet the delivery vehicles.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/332152551176044?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22search_results%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D]%7D, or email chriskaufman@pendfmc.org.
