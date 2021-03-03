GREAT LAKES, Ill. — Jacob L. Heideman, 19, of Ione, graduated from United States Navy boot camp in Great Lakes, Illinois, on Jan. 29, 2021.
SA Heideman successfully completed the intensive basic training as one of 65 recruits in Training Division 086. Heideman shipped out on October 8 and learned many valuable skills to become a sailor, and his division scored the highest marks in Battlestations, the final test before graduation.
He has reported back to Great Lakes, Illinois, to continue his A School training in fire control, learning the critical skills to manage all weapons electrical systems on destroyers for the next 12 months.
Heideman is the son of Deacon and Erin Heideman of Ione.
