Brian P. Riley has been selected for promotion to the rank of major in the Air Force.
Riley is currently serving as Acquisition Branch Chief with Small Launch and Targets Division, Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. He has served in the military for nine years.
He is the son of Alana and Clyde Riley of Pendleton, and a 2006 graduate of Pendleton High School. He earned a master's degree in 2014 from Webster University, St. Louis, Mo.
