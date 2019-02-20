U.S. Navy Sailor Daniel Brodie Kahmann graduated from the U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois, this past September 7, 2018. He completed an intensive 8-week program consisting of disciplined training, schooling, physical fitness, and being instilled with the Navy’s highest standards of honor, courage and commitment.
He then moved on to the next step and has recently graduated from technical “A” School at the Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATTC) in Pensacola, Florida, with the rate of Aviation Electronics Mate (AE). He is now at his first duty station in San Diego, California, and attending additional technical school there as well.
Brodie is the son of Celeste Lish of Boise, Idaho, and Daniel Kahmann of Belton, Mo. He is a 2012 graduate of Hermiston High School.
