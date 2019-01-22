U.S. Air Force Airman Derick T. Badgett graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Badgett completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Badgett is the son of Jesseca Trumbull and Virgil Badgett of Milton-Freewater, and a 2018 graduate of Walla Walla High School.
