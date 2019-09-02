Kyle E. Brown was promoted in the U.S. Army to the rank of Sergeant First Class (E-7) in a unit ceremony at Ft. Benning, Georgia, on August 9, 2019. Attending and participating in this ceremony were his parents Chris and Kathy Brown of Heppner.
SFC Brown is currently assigned as a combat arms instructor with the Military Advisor Training Academy (MATA) at Ft. Benning.
He graduated from Pendleton High School in 2005, attended Blue Mountain Community College, and then enlisted in the U.S. Army as a combat cavalry scout in March 2007. SFC Brown has completed two combat tours in Afghanistan as a cavalry scout — in 2009 with the 4th Brigade 25th Infantry Division (Airborne), and in 2011 with the 3d Brigade, 2d Infantry Division.
Among his awards as decorations are the Army Commendation Medal; Combat Action Badge; and U.S. Army Airborne wings.
He is married to the former Chelse Bermel of Pendleton and they have two children (Emily and Patton). Her parents, Rick and Theresa Bermel, currently reside in Pendleton.
