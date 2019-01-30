THURSDAY, JAN. 31

RASMUSSEN, LEE — Celebration of life at 2 p.m. at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St. A reception will follow the service.

FRIDAY, FEB. 1

AYERS, RICHARD — Memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Assembly of God Church, 730 E. Hurlburt Ave., Hermiston.

CALDWELL, LINDA — Visitation and viewing from 6-8 p.m. at Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. S., Nampa, Idaho.