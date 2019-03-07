FRIDAY, MARCH 8

SOLIS TORRES, LOLLY — Funeral mass at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 415 W. Alder St., Walla Walla. A memorial service will follow in the church parish hall.

STIBOR, SUSY — Funeral service at 2 p.m. at the Irrigon Seventh-day Adventist Church, 205 Tumbleweed Blvd.

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

CHAPMAN, BILLIE — Celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 665 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. Burial at the Hermiston Cemetery will be followed by a reception at the church.

DAY, LARRY — Memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Heppner Christian Life Center, 535 Morgan St. A reception will follow the service.

JOHNSON, WALLACE — Memorial service at 1 p.m. at the Stanfield Moose Lodge, 615 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield.

MILLER, FRITZ — Memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 241 S.E. Second St., Pendleton.

PRYOR, LANI — Celebration of life at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Freewater Community Center, 109 N.E. Fifth St.

RUHL, JEAN — Funeral service at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery.

VAN SCHOIACK, DAVID — Memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Assembly of God Church, 730 E. Hurlburt Ave. A potluck will follow the service in the church fellowship hall.

WOODS, WOODY — Memorial service at 6 p.m. at Bell Tower Funeral Home, 3398 E. Jenalan Ave., Post Falls, Idaho.