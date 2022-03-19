When most immigrants picture the United States, they think of Manhattan, Las Vegas and Hollywood. Few consider Scappoose, where I eventually landed when I arrived from Russia. When my father visited me, he asked: “Where is America?”
I told him: “This is it.”
Like most immigrants who come to the United States, I did not drive and relied on public transportation. When I got a job in downtown Portland, I had to find a way to make the 20-mile trip each day. Eventually, someone suggested I join a carpool. It was a new concept. When my American friends asked me if we had carpools in Russia, I said we did, but called them trains.
The carpool I joined had been founded 10 years earlier. After a phone call, I was invited to join, and on the first day, I stood with my husband on St. Helens Road to wait for a red Ford to arrive and pick me up.
I was nervous when I thought about the 40-minute drive to the city. What would I talk about with these strangers? What if they didn’t like me?
And then the red car stopped, and the door opened.
“Hi,” the driver said, “I am Anne.”
My husband suspiciously looked inside the car, kissed me goodbye and let me go. On the first day, it was just the driver and me. Anne was very talkative. Relieved, I just sat and listened. But the next day the whole team went to work, and I met the rest of my carpool.
I knew I was on probation.
The rules were simple: No smoking and you could sleep.
In this little bubble, I learned how to communicate, discovered what was appropriate to discuss and how to dress so people at work wouldn’t take a look at my outfit and ask me if I planned to go to the opera that night.
Each day I worked on my language skills. I’d studied English in school, but it was a British version of the English language.
At first, it was difficult to communicate. I’d heard just some of the words, and because it was not my native language, I had to assume what conversation was about. But as I grew more comfortable, I started to relax. All of the carpool members were Oregonians, and some of them didn’t travel much outside the state. They were curious about what I ate and where I shopped for groceries. Through these conversations we learned about each other.
In time, I learned the American version of small talk.
My buddies traveled with coffee mugs. Travel mugs were absolutely new for me. It was cool to see people working on the streets with cups of coffee. I bought those travel mugs for my Russian friends and family as souvenirs.
This carpool was a vehicle that brought me to American culture. You can read American literature; watch movies and TV shows, but only when you can acquaint yourself with ordinary people on a regular basis does it become real.
By communicating about everyday life, you learn about the culture. I found more similarities than differences. People have the same family values and work ethics even though communication styles are different.
This carpool was a gift. I learned just by observing of my fellow carpool members. Through listening, observing and trying to adapt the new culture I learned about myself.
And then the carpool ended.
My husband and I moved, and I no longer needed a ride to the city. I moved on and started a new chapter in my life and journey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.