A beloved member of our family died today.
I am shocked at how much pain I feel.
My husband and I are sitting in our family room crying and staring at his empty bed with disbelief.
Until we adopted Logan, I didn’t understand how much a person could love a dog.
Logan was 10 years old but had only been part of our family for three years. Two weeks ago, he was healthy, strong and walking the grandchildren all over the neighborhood. A week later, Logan started having seizures, and our veterinarian said he wouldn’t recover.
My husband and I had to lift our “Big Boy” into the car to go to the animal hospital. I signed the papers, paid the fee, hugged Logan and sat next to him on the carpet. Suddenly my husband stood up and said, “I can’t do this today; we’ll take him home to see if he can get better.”
I could not believe it! We had talked about putting Logan down the night before and had agreed that we didn’t want him to suffer more seizures. Logan couldn’t stand up without swaying. His back end would fall, and then he’d go down also.
What was my husband thinking?
So, we took him home. I drove because my husband was crying. We carried him into the house and tucked him into his bed in the family room. I went into the dining room, closed the door and phoned my sister. I told her how angry I was with my husband, how I thought we’d made up our minds and that I’d been ready.
All she said was, “Be respectful of his sorrow. He also loves Logan and doesn’t want to lose him. Give them both a couple more days together.”
So, I did. My husband and I cuddled Logan, helped him outside and tucked him in at night. I slept on the downstairs couch with Logan in his doggy bed on the floor next to me. I kept my hand on his back, patting him whenever he whined.
Before I went to bed that first night, I sat up thinking about the day Logan had joined our family. He had jumped out of the dog rescue van and stretched himself out. I had found him on the website, Rescueme.org. The small face picture and description seemed perfect.
My granddaughters and I had gasped when we first saw him. The dog in front of us was not the 25-pound Australian shepherd we’d driven 100 miles to claim. Instead, he was a large, 60-pound Red Meryl with liver-colored spots all over him. This animal did not look like the doggy in the window of my computer screen.
Logan was friendly with the girls and attentive to the handler. The girls said we should adopt him.
After our granddaughters went home, my husband asked if our revolving grandchildren’s door could swing open again to admit Tyler. Since Tyler has Down syndrome, he requires a lot of supervision. Since Don is 82, I’m the one that ends up chasing Tyler.
I said, “No! We have a new dog and don’t know his history with small children.” But giving respite for his son and daughter-in-law won out.
Although Logan wasn’t the dog we’d requested, he turned out to be the dog we needed.
On Tyler and Logan’s first afternoon together, they allowed us to dress them up in red, white and blue colors for the annual July Fourth neighborhood parade. Once we got down to the common area near the marina, Tyler did a runner and tore off down the gravel path toward the Columbia River. I started after him when pain engulfed my bad knee.
I looked down at our new dog, leashed firmly to my husband’s hand. I undid the leash and commanded, “Logan, get Tyler.” The dog straightened up, looked me in the eyes, followed my pointing finger and took off.
Logan circled Tyler, brought him to a halt and herded him back to my side. As our new dog sat at attention by my feet, I swear he grinned up at me. The neighbors went crazy. They clapped and laughed at Logan’s skillful retrieval.
Don looked at me and said, “I wasn’t crazy about this dog when you brought him home yesterday; however, I think I like him already.”
So, we kept him, and then we saved him.
While we needed Logan to keep us company in our old age, it turned out that Logan also needed us. Shortly after his arrival, I took him in for a quick physical exam. Our veterinarian examined Logan, looked at me with concern, and said, “This dog has an unusual condition and requires surgery for cancer.” It was a rare surgery, and it took our vet a week to find technical information about how to do the procedure. He discovered it in a British veterinarian Journal.
Logan recovered completely.
Then Logan saved my husband’s life by barking and alerting me to a life-threatening emergency. Logan doesn’t usually bark, so his sudden noisy woofs made me run to my husband’s side and call an ambulance.
When I had a knee replacement last year, my neighbor walked Logan each day. At other times Logan would walk himself. Several times a day, he’d jump up, look around for his large orange bone and happily run figure-eight laps around the inside of our house. If we clapped our hands, Logan would straighten up and run faster. He’d prance past us with his bone dangling out of his mouth, looking like Humphrey Bogart in a late-night movie with a cigarette hanging from the left-hand corner of his mouth. We adored our “Big Boy.”
Over the years, I’ve learned that pets are somewhat like leaves on a tree. They come for a season to add color and texture to the canopy of life. They leave an empty space in the air around us when they leave.
Logan saved a life while he was with us. He kept us occupied and entertained during the extended shutdown of the pandemic.
After our hearts recover, we may once again search for a fantastic old dog to love us during the coming winters of our lives.
