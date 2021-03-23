PENDLETON — Folks have been noticing all the work going on at Til Taylor park this winter. The heavy excavation equipment and yellow hazard tape makes the park look like a new construction site. This is a major renovation of the park, with some exciting new water and playground equipment that will provide countless hours of fun for the younger residents and visitors to Pendleton.
Another big change this winter is the felling and removal of some large trees that have been providing shade to visitors for decades. Why did these trees have to be removed?
Last fall, the Pendleton Tree Commission met with Parks and Recreation staff at the park to talk about a problem. Several of the large trees had been shedding huge branches, creating an obvious and repeated safety problem each time several hundred pounds of limbs and branches came crashing down. The Tree Commission evaluated the trees and found obvious signs of decay hidden inside about half of the largest ones. We recommended that these trees be removed before someone in the park was injured or worse.
This points out one of the challenges of caring for trees in the urban environment. When we want to create pleasant public or private spaces we plant trees for shade, cooler midsummer conditions, wildlife habitat, and beauty. We often plant fast-growing trees that can provide shade quickly, because who wants to wait 60 years for a slow-growing oak tree to grow into a shade tree?
Unfortunately, fast-growing trees tend to have relatively short life spans, reaching old age (for a tree) in less than 100 years. We estimate that the larger trees in Til Taylor park were planted 80-100 years ago, and among these trees were Siberian elm, black locust and ailanthus, or tree of heaven. They did serve their purpose by shading the park and moderating the wind, but their internal rot shows they had reached a point where they were no longer safe.
The answer to this problem is planned succession. Good management of public open spaces includes a plan for planting trees periodically so that as older trees reach the end of their lifespan there are well established trees ready to take over as dominant shade trees. Look at many of the parks around town and you will see plenty of small to medium sized trees as the city looks to keep a steady succession of trees well into the future.
As members of the Pendleton Tree Commission, we get much enjoyment from seeing new trees planted and we mourn a bit when an old, large tree must come down. Til Taylor park will be different next year, not only because of the fantastic improvements that the Parks and Recreation folks are putting in place, but also because of the loss of the big old shade trees.
Take heart, the trees were removed to keep us all safe. There are more trees in place, and even more will be planted at Til Taylor Park to provide shade for generations to come.
The Pendleton Tree Commission is appointed by the city council and helps guide the city’s tree management program. Part of this work includes advising the Parks and Recreation program about management of the trees in our city parks.
