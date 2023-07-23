Abel Lozano, peer recovery mentor of Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center, Mission talks July 11, 2023, about different ways to help clients who are addicted to fentanyl. Lozano mentioned some patients were unaware their drugs were laced with fentanyl.
Cindy Cecil, behavioral health clinical director of Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center, Mission, provides data July 11, 2023, which reveals people who visit to inquire about mental health and those who decide to stick around.
Cody Cimmiyotti, suicide prevention coordinator of Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center, Mission, expresses the importance of suicide prevention July 11, 2023, and ways to help those who are battling depression and mental issues at the.
Abel Lozano, peer recovery mentor of Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center, Mission talks July 11, 2023, about different ways to help clients who are addicted to fentanyl. Lozano mentioned some patients were unaware their drugs were laced with fentanyl.
Cindy Cecil, behavioral health clinical director of Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center, Mission, provides data July 11, 2023, which reveals people who visit to inquire about mental health and those who decide to stick around.
Cody Cimmiyotti, suicide prevention coordinator of Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center, Mission, expresses the importance of suicide prevention July 11, 2023, and ways to help those who are battling depression and mental issues at the.
MISSION — Mental health concerns are on the rise — anxiety, depression, suicide, chemical dependency — and numbers have been skyrocketing ever since COVID-19, “especially for our youth,” said Cindy Cecil, behavioral health clinical director at Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center.
“Kids being socially isolated while online homeschooling and having more access to social media and other digital platforms definitely escalated a lot of the mental illness that we see now,” Cecil said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.