PENDLETON — Youth ages 18 months to 12 years are encouraged to attend the All Comers Youth Track Meet Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Pendleton High School track and field facility, 1800 N.W. Carden Ave.
No registration is necessary, and track and field events for several age groups will run concurrently throughout the day. The event is free.
For more information, call Pendleton Parks and Recreation at 541-276-8100.
