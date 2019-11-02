While recently driving south of her Pilot Rock home, Barbara Morehead recalled information about an old stagecoach stop at Ridge. The area included a mercantile, post office and the former residence of her great-aunt Emma Piquet and great-uncle Charlie Piquet.
“Uncle Charlie died in the 1960s, but Auntie Em lived well into her 90s,” Morehead said.
After suffering a stroke, she was unable to continue residing on the mountain. She lived out her final years in adult foster care.
“I believe that is what killed her — moving her off the mountain into a complete unknown,” Morehead said. “For the better part of 92 years, she lived at Ridge, Oregon, with no power, running water or phone.” Although, the Moreheads did have one installed for her in the late 1970s or early 1980s.
While riding cows on the land as a kid, Morehead recalls some mighty tasty meals after getting all the work done. Auntie Em would put on a pot of beans with ham hocks and made cornbread from scratch — even grinding her own cornmeal. And she always knew to save room for dessert featuring strawberry rhubarb pie — again made from ingredients she grew, processed and canned.
“To this day I have never tasted those three things as delicious as how she made them,” Morehead said.
An old family homestead, Morehead said, is on the north end of the Stock Drive, about a half of a mile from Ridge. Her grandpa, William H. Wachter, and the rest of his siblings were raised on the land.
Morehead said the book “The Rocks are Ringing: Bannock-Paiute Indian War, Oregon 1878” provides information about Willow Springs, which is just off the south side of the Morehead family property. From the description, she said it sounds fairly close to that area where a battle occurred between the cavalry and Bannock-Paiute tribes.
