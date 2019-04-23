Members of the Adventuretime program spent a recent afternoon in service to the community.
The activity was held in conjunction with a focus on Earth Day, said Deborah George, who facilitates the group through the Hermiston Public Library. The volunteers assisted Hermiston Parks & Recreation employees with an April 17 cleanup effort at Hermiston Family Aquatic Center.
The group, which includes students and adults with developmental disabilities, meets Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. at the library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. They participate in themed story times and activities.
For more information about Adventuretime, call the library at 541-567-2882 or visit www.hermistonlibrary.us.
