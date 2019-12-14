PENDLETON — Members of Altrusa International of Pendleton congratulated Haley Flemmer as she walked away from the Altrusa Holiday Bazaar with a wad of cash.
Just in time for Christmas shopping season, she won the $2,000 grand prize from the event’s raffle. Other lucky winners received everything from an Oregon East Symphony family pass and jewelry from Montana Silversmiths to a $100 gas card from Byrnes Oil and a Wildhorse Resort & Casino dinner/movie package. Altrusa also was deemed a winner, as nearly 100 vendors filled the Pendleton Convention Center — raising money for charitable projects supported by the club.
Event chairwoman Dorothy Bowen said the club returns approximately $80,000 to the community each year. They provide support in the form of grants, scholarships and literacy programs, as well as furnishing basic supplies for homeless students through its K.A.R.E project and weekend food bags for needy students via Feed the Child.
In addition to vendor shopping, people enjoyed a variety of lunch options and baked goods, including cinnamon rolls and pies. Also, there were kids’ activities and Santa Claus made an appearance.
The Pendleton Altrusa club was chartered in 1938. Members donate their time, talents and resources as a service to the community. For more information, email altrusapend@gmail.com or search Facebook.
