HERMISTON — Stephanie Hughes, first vice president of Altrusa International of Hermiston, recently spearheaded an effort to help provide assistance to flood victims in the area.
After posting a request on the service club’s Facebook page for donations of money or cleaning supplies, the response came flooding in. People provided rubber gloves, spray bottles, bleach, towels, flat shovels, brooms, mops, buckets, toilet paper and dust masks. At the request of the American Red Cross, Hughes, her husband, Bob, and Altrusa member Cathy Lloyd delivered the donations to the Echo Community Church for distribution.
For future plans by Altrusa to help the community, contact Hughes via the Altrusa International of Hermiston Facebook page.
