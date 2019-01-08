Members of Altrusa International of Hermiston are thrilled with the outpouring of donations for the Hermiston Warming Station.
The local service club has put collection boxes at several locations in town in December. The collection drive continues through the end of January.
Items requested include household cleaning and paper products, beverages, laundry and dishwashing soap, foot powder, socks, hand/foot warmers. For a complete list, call the warming station or search Facebook.
Collection sites include Shipping Solutions, Dance Unlimited, Old West Federal Credit Union, Banner Bank and the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce. In addition, donations can be dropped off at the Hermiston Warming Station Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-3 p.m. at 1075 S. Highway 395. People are asked to drive around back and leave donations with a volunteer. Call 541-289-2150 to arrange another time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.