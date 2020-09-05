William Hill, left, of Hermiston American Legion Post 37, presents earbuds to Brenda Caldwell, teaching staff member of West Park, on Aug. 28, 2020. Post 37 purchased 300 earbuds for the students of West Park School in Hermiston for use with their Chromebooks. While this school year may be difficult for families, teachers and students, the local American Legion Post hopes this will help enhance the students’ learning experience. After serving their country in the military, they continue to serve in their communities.
