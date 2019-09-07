HERMISTON — A reenactment of the iconic image of United States Marines raising the flag on Iwo Jima during World War II garnered the sweepstakes award — deemed the best overall entry — during the Umatilla County Fair parade. Presented by Hermiston American Legion Post 37, the group also won the float division.
A total of 120 parade entries lined the streets during the Aug. 3 event. Other entries recognized by judges included Hermiston Drug & Gift (fair theme, ”Strong Roots & Cowboy Boots!”), Hermiston Marching Band (band & music), Gem Cheer Royals (dance), The Glory Rides of Oregon (equestrian), D&R Towing (motorized), Hermiston District 3 11-U Baseball Champions (non-float) and Columbia County Fair (royalty).
For those who haven’t received their ribbons/plaques, they can be picked up at the fair office, located at Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston. It’s open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For questions, call 541-567-6121.
