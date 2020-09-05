HERMISTON — At a recent meeting of the Hermiston American Legion Post 37, a motion to honor the Hermiston Police Department was presented, seconded and unanimously carried with very little discussion.
During the ceremony, Post Chaplain Aaron Wetterling expressed the reason for the occasion: “Due to the recent events taking place in our society, we felt it necessary to meet with you and display our support.”
Shift changes created a minor problem, so it was necessary to have two ceremonies to meet all of the officers, the first on Friday, Aug. 28, and the second on Monday, Aug. 31. Following the opening remarks, each officer was presented with a certificate of appreciation and a small monetary gift to be shared with their families.
Upon receiving their envelopes each officer was greeted with a warm handshake and a personal “thank you” from American Legion members. Before dismissing, Legion members surrounded the officers and offered a prayer of protection for them.
