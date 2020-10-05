UMATILLA — The city of Umatilla’s police department personnel welcomed a dozen members of Hermiston’s American Legion Post 37 and Auxiliary to their training session on Sept. 14, 2020. The veterans organizations recently celebrated 100 years of supporting America’s veterans and jointly presented each UPD staff member with a Certificate of Appreciation and a cash gift.
Presiding at the ceremony, Aaron Wetterling, the post’s chaplain, told the UPD staff members, “Since we cannot be on the front lines with you, we wanted to express our desire to “defend the police, not to defund the police.”
Auxiliary President Cathy Stolz shared, “These veterans risked their lives to purchase our freedoms that you officers are enforcing. All of you are my heroes.” She also explained that the UPD’s chief of police, Darla Huxel, is a member of this local unit of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Chaplain Wetterling said, “Chief Darla continues to impress us all with her quiet determination and deep resolve to keep moving forward during what might be considered the rottenest year of her life.” This alluded to Huxel’s victorious battle with cancer amid recent events taking place in the world.
After each staff member received their Certificate of Appreciation, they also received a warm handshake from the veterans and Auxiliary members. Then, by request, they gathered in the center of the room where the veterans and Auxiliary members encircled them for a short prayer of protection.
The gathering was an extension of a similar ceremony that American Legion members held at the Hermiston Police Department in late August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.