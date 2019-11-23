LA GRANDE — A group of 33 high school students from Eastern Oregon school districts recently visited the Eastern Oregon University campus and earned some college credits during the process.
A Nov. 13 College Level Examination Program event — CLEP Day — was organized by the Migrant Education Program of the InterMountain Education Service District.
In addition to touring the campus and experiencing an actual college class, the students were able to take the CLEP test for Spanish. The exam tests a person for college level knowledge of a particular subject. Those who passed the exam earned college credit as if they had actually taken the courses.
Kris Mulvihill and Brenda Flores, IMESD’s two Migrant Education Graduation Specialists, organized the event, along with Cristian Anguiano, Outreach Coordinator at EOU. Participating students were from McLoughlin High School (Milton-Freewater Unified School District), Riverside Jr./Sr. High and Irrigon Jr./Sr. High (Morrow County School District), Umatilla High School and Hermiston High School.
According to Mulvihill, all the students who participated earned at least 12 college credits by taking the CLEP test — and most earned 24 college credits.
“This was a wonderful opportunity for our students to not only experience a college campus, but to get a step ahead on college credits before they even go to college,” Mulvihill said.
For more information, contact Michele Madril, IMESD director of communication, at 541-966-3115 or michele.madril@imesd.k12.or.us.
