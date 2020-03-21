SALEM — A trio of local arts-related nonprofit organizations were among the recipients to receive operating support grants from the Oregon Arts Commission.
Across the state, there were 138 arts organizations that received a share of more than $1.1 million. The individual grants, which were available to nonprofit organizations with budgets of more than $150,000, ranged from $3,114 to $29,924. Area organizations receiving funding, which was announced in late January, include:
• Arts Council of Pendleton, Pendleton: $11,717
• Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, Mission: $5,818
• Oregon East Symphony, Pendleton: $3,114
In addition, regional entities receiving funding include, Fishtrap Inc. (Enterprise, $7,448); Josephy Center for Arts and Culture (Joseph, $3,114); Crossroads Creative and Performing Arts Center (Baker City, $4,278); Eastern Oregon Regional Arts Council (La Grande, $3,114); Columbia Arts (Hood River, $7,092); and Four Rivers Cultural Center (Ontario, $7,057).
“We often hear that these are the most important grants we award,” said Anne Taylor, Arts Commission chair.
“They alleviate some of the economic pressure and allow Oregon arts organizations to focus on their missions.”
In addition, the Arts Commission announced in late February recipients of the Arts Build Communities grants. Fishtrap received $7,000 for its Big Read program that celebrates literature, and the Josephy Center was awarded $5,868 to support “Women Celebrate 100 Years of Voting & Art,” a multi-disciplinary six-week celebration of women through art.
The Oregon Arts Commission is supported with general funds appropriated by the Oregon Legislature and with federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust.
For more information, contact Carrie Kikel at 503-986-0081, carrie.kikel@oregon.gov or visit www.oregonartscommission.org.
