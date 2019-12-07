ATHENA — The Athena Mainstreet Association received a recent boost from the F.J. Hodecker Family Fund, Carl J. and Alma Johnson Fund and Betty Lou Roberts Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation.
The $30,000 grant will be used to help with the restoration of the Historic Stahl Building into a community center. The funds are earmarked for the installation of two Americans with Disabilities Act accessible restrooms.
A nonprofit organization, the Athena Mainstreet Association was founded in 2013. Its mission is to revitalize Athena’s downtown area, said president April Vorhauer-Flatt. Efforts are focused on beautifying Main Street, encouraging economic vitality and providing ways for the community to build relationships. For more information, contact Vorhauer-Flatt at 541-276-6007, 541-969-4811 or april.vorhauerflatt@gmail.com or search for Athena Mainstreet Association on Facebook.
