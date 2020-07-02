ATHENA — Athena Caledonian Games announced the creation of a memorial archway over the walkway into the Hesketh Rose Garden in Athena City Park. The archway, expected to be completed in early July, was designed by graphic artist Michelle Kirby of Athena and produced by Freel’s Fabrication of Athena.
It is a lasting memorial to, and funded in part by, Clan Cameron, a Scottish clan that has had close ties to Caledonian since the inception of the Scottish festival in Athena. A formal dedication ceremony is planned for 2021 when the clan family representatives can attend.
Scotsman George J. Cameron, a Portland attorney and judge, helped the Umatilla County Caledonian Society for several years between 1899-1914, making arrangements for Highland dancers and pipers to perform in Athena’s celebrations. On the weekend of the picnic, the Portland delegation rode the train down the Columbia Gorge to Athena, and room and board was provided overnight at the Athena Hotel. Judge Cameron was the featured guest speaker in 1899 and 1901. He was an excellent speaker and his speeches were filled with Scottish lore, history and tradition, which endeared him to the Scotsmen of Athena and the surrounding area.
“Imagine my shock when I got a call from Kimberley Miller, who said, ‘I am the great-grandniece of George Cameron,” said Athena Caledonian Games Association President Sue Friese.
Ms. Miller, who lives in Florida and usually spends summers in Cannon Beach at the family beach home, is the president of the Cannon Beach Historical Society. Her grandfather and Judge Cameron were brothers. “It is exciting to share historical pictures and information about our shared pasts,” says Miller.
Her family, in conjunction with the Athena Civic Memorial Fund, has helped sponsor the new memorial archway into the Rose Garden that will be dedicated next year.
Although the 2020 Athena Caledonian festival had to be canceled, a brief ceremony celebrating the new archway will be held on July 12 following the outdoor “Kirkin’ of the Tartans” community church service. Sponsored by Athena Christian Church (Delbert Durfee, pastor), the service will begin at 9:30 a.m. in Athena City Park. Attendees are asked to bring chairs, hats, sunglasses and water bottles to the park. Social distancing will be observed, and a restroom will be available.
The service will include a “Kirkin’ of the Tartans” in the Scottish tradition. “Kirk” is the Scottish word for church. Clan members may wear or carry their tartans and will be invited to announce their clan affiliations in celebration of their heritage. This tradition began about 250 years ago in Scotland, at a time when the wearing of family tartans was forbidden. Parishioners hid a tiny bit of family tartan in their prayer books so the pastor could bless it without the English overlords knowing about it.
To conclude the morning’s activities, the public is invited to a brief Candle Lighting Service at the Hesketh Rose Garden, where a traditional Scottish blessing of the clans and friends will be offered. Music will be provided by piper Pendra Ogilvie of Pendleton. Caledonian Chieftains of the Day Vernon Purcell and Bob Irvine will be introduced, along with Honorary Chieftain Brian Freels. Chieftains of the Day are traditionally Athena’s first citizens of 2020, and the honorary chieftain title is an honor given by the Caledonian Association to an individual who has provided meaningful service to Athena’s Caledonian festival in some way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.