Western writer Rick Steber‘s book “Fall Down Angel” was recently selected as a winner of The Beverly Hills Book Awards.
This is the third year in a row that the Prineville-based author has received the prestigious award. Described as featuring “a compelling story and excellence in writing,” Ellen Reid, CEO of The Beverly Hills Book Awards, said thousands of books are nominated in the international competition. Steber’s books, she said, have consistently been declared as winners.
“Fall Down Angel” is a contemporary novel based on the true-life adventures of two runaways who work their way west hopping freight trains. The young man makes a series of bad decisions, turns to petty crime, is arrested and spends 10 years in Folsom Prison. The young lady seizes on a business opportunity to become the madam of a legal brothel in Nevada.
The genius of the story is the strange twist of events when the two main characters meet again decades later and discover they share a common past. The backbone of the rich narrative is in its well-developed characters and an evolving plot that compels the reader to keep turning pages.
Steber has more than 40 titles under his belt and more than a million books in print. His writing has won many awards, including the prestigious Western Writers of America Spur Award – Best Western Novel. He is a keen observer of the evolving American West and articulates these changes in prose that is boldly descriptive, invigorating and creative.
For more information about Steber and his books, visit www.ricksteber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.