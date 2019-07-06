HERMISTON — The inaugural Intellectual Disability Awareness Walk drew 50 participants.
Sponsored by The Arc Umatilla County, the walk raised $1,110, which will be utilized to help fund the Summer Inclusion Camp.
The June 22 event featured signs, which participants carried along the 1-mile route near The Arc Building in Hermiston. The message was to express their desire to bring attention to people who thrive in spite of intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, with signs reading such things as, “I walk for Autism” or “I walk for Shelbi.”
During a short stretch down Highway 395, participants’ spirits were further lifted by multiple semi-trucks honking their horns in support of the activity, said Kristi Smalley, a board member with The Arc. Jan Schroth, The Arc Umatilla County president, was thrilled with the level of support for the walk and encouraged each participant to bring a friend next year so that they can double the number of walkers.
For more information about The Arc Umatilla County, contact Smalley at smalleys@eotnet.net or 541-571-0997.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.