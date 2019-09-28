PENDLETON — As part of Pendleton Round-Up‘s military appreciation day fanfare, a B-25 bomber flew over the stadium.
Aaron Worden captured a photo of the World War II-era plane before the start of the Saturday, Sept. 14 rodeo. The Pendleton man got the shot, with a Nikon D5000 while utilizing a 200mm zoom lens along with a lens doubler, from Pendleton’s South Hill.
At the Round-Up Grounds, the fly-over served as a way to pay tribute to veterans and express appreciation to those currently serving in the military. The B-25 bombers have historic significance in the area as the Pendleton Air Field trained thousands of soldiers how to fly and man the bomber, which were introduced to the U.S. military in 1941.
The B-25 bomber that was used during the fly-over is owned by the Erickson Aircraft Collection based in Madras, which has nearly 30 vintage planes. For more information, visit www.ericksoncollection.com.
