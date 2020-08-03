Bank of Eastern Oregon recently announce its school mascot debit card program has contributed over $38,530 to its Oregon and Washington high school associated student body organizations since inception.
“During these unprecedented times the school mascot cards provide much needed extra funding for these student body programs,” said Gary Propheter, EVP and chief operations officer.
Initiated in September 2013, the Bank of Eastern Oregon mascot debit card program serves the Heppner, Riverside, Irrigon, Ione, Condon and Weston-McEwen, Oregon, and Colfax, Washington, high school associated student body programs.
The program generates $ 0.05 per transaction performed with each school mascot card to that school’s program and the $10 annual renewal fee for each card also goes directly to the ASB.
“This program is a great way for local fans to show support for their local school and demonstrates the bank’s commitment to helping our local communities prosper through a robust activities program at every school. We encourage everyone in the surrounding communities to sign up for a mascot card supporting their school … as you can see, five cents per transaction adds up!” said Propheter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.