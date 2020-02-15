Forty area piano students participated in the Umatilla-Morrow District of the Oregon Music Teachers Association’s Baroque Festival.
The event, which was held Feb. 1 in Pendleton, featured Patti Robertson of Kennewick, Washington, as the adjudicator. Students performed original keyboard compositions from the Baroque time period (1600 to 1750).
Winners include: Ages 9-11: Clare Feller, Ella Holtz (Pendleton), Juliette Goyer-Rondon (Hermiston). Ages 12-14: Nathan Burcham, Thomas Feller, Aubrey Harrison, Halle Krom, Alliana Sauer (Pendleton). Ages 15-19: William Kern, Hunter McDonald (Hermiston).
Honorable Mentions include: Ages 9-11: Claire Harrison (Pendleton), Marissa White (Hermiston). Ages 12-14: Naomi Clark, Luke Clayville (Pendleton). Ages 15-19: Gracia Clark, Talia Mueller (Pendleton), Hannah Palmer (Heppner).
Teachers represented were Alaina Lemmon (Lexington), Sarah Milburn, Phyllis Peterson (Hermiston) Sue Nelson, Myrna Van Cleave (Pendleton).
Winners are eligible to perform at the State Baroque Recital at Linfield College in McMinnville on March 7.
