SALEM — A member of the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office was among the recent graduates from the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
Tyler Williams and his classmates in the Basic Police Class 390 participated in a 16-week course through the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training. Topics covered during the sessions included emergency vehicle operations, ethics, firearms, problem solving, community policing, drug recognition and more.
Chief Ken Rueben of the Philomath Police Department was the guest speaker. A public reception followed the ceremony.
The Oregon DPSST provides training to more than 25,000 students each year. Its innovative programs are nationally recognized. For more information, visit www.oregon.gov/dpsst.
