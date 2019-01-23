A holiday tradition continued this past December as the Umatilla County Board of Realtors collected stuffed animals for St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton.
The Good News Bears project is made possible by local realtors and affiliate offices. St. Anthony CEO Harry Geller accepted the stuffed toy delivery from several of the local real estate agents.
“These cuddly toys are given to children as comfort during their hospital stay,” said Vicki Dick of the realtors board.
The mission of the board is to represent its members and community while promoting the real estate industry through education with ethical and professional standards and integrity. In addition, its members participate in several efforts to give back to the community.
