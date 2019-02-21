The Oregon Arts Commission recently announced that eight grants were made through The Ford Family Foundation’s Art Acquisition Fund. One of the grants resulted in the acquisition of a painting by James Lavadour of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
The program supports the state’s museums and other collecting visual arts institutions, the artists whose work they are able to acquire, and the public who will be guaranteed access to the works in perpetuity. High Desert Museum in Bend was awarded $15,000, which was used to obtain Lavadour’s “Golden,” a 2018 oil on panel.
Lavadour is considered one of Oregon’s premier artists. His work has been exhibited internationally.
Growing up on the reservation, Lavadour’s work reflects his deep connection to the landscape of Eastern Oregon and incorporates indigenous views of the land and sense of place. The High Desert Museum’s collection currently includes two of his early works. By acquiring one of Lavadour’s more mature works, they expand their capacity to trace his development as an artist and make his artwork accessible to broad audiences in their rural region, said Carrie Kikel on behalf of the arts commission. Lavadour is represented by PDX Contemporary Art. High Desert Museum is located at 59800 Highway 97, Bend.
This is the 10th year that the arts commission has administered the money for The Ford Family Foundation’s program. Since 2010, funds have been granted to 20 organizations throughout the state and advanced the careers of more than 50 artists. For information about the rest of the grant awards, visit www.oregonartscommission.org. For questions, contact Kikel at 503-986-0081 or carrie.kikel@oregon.gov. For more about The Ford Family Foundation, go to www.tfff.org.
