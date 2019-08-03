PENDLETON — The Pendleton Foundation Trust recently welcomed its newest board member, Donna Biggerstaff. Mayor John Turner appointed Biggerstaff to fill retired member Kathy Houk‘s position as the city of Pendleton representative.
Celebrating more than 90 years of supporting Pendleton, the board ensures a wide range of perspective and experience in order to serve the community in the most positive and influential way. As an administrative assistant and deputy city recorder, Biggerstaff is well versed in community partnerships and brings a strong skill set to the PFT board, said Sally Brandsen in a press release. Heavily involved in Pendleton, she currently volunteers for many organizations, including Young Life, Altrusa International of Pendleton and P.E.O. Chapter CM.
“Having grown up in Pendleton, I’m honored to be part of such an amazing organization that provides funds to support many diverse needs in our community from a Round-Up sign to library carpet,” Biggerstaff said. “The people of Pendleton are worth investing in and I’m thrilled to play a role in such an awesome cause.”
The next round of grant applications are due Tuesday, Oct. 1. For more information, visit www.pendletonfoundationtrust.com. For questions, contact Brandsen at thesallyscript@gmail.com or 503-351-6624.
