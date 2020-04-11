Dear friends, church family, beloved family, grandchildren, greats and great-greats:
Oh boy, you surprised me once again with all your phone calls and messages on Facebook. What a birthday! I thought, with everything going on now, there wouldn’t be much happening other than a couple of calls, and perhaps celebrate a little later on.
The phone worked overtime, and then came my Presbyterian Church family with balloons and birthday singing, and good wishes galore. My kids gave me a bouquet of 95 assorted roses and a Columbia River cruise to be taken a little later on. Other neighbors brought hanging baskets, a bundle of asparagus and the gift of the year (and for laughs) — a pack of bathroom tissue! I am so blessed by it all, just wish I could have talked to each one.
Through the 95 years, so many birthday celebrations, a 50-year anniversary, so many get-togethers; I have loved them all. It’s been a great life.
I love you, and thank you all for being a part of it!
Linis Rozema
Pendleton
